On Sunday, Ozzie Albies (.306 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no home runs) and the Atlanta Braves face the Milwaukee Brewers, whose starting pitcher will be Julio Teheran. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Brewers.

Ozzie Albies Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Sunday, July 23, 2023

Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: American Family Field

Brewers Starter: Julio Teheran

Julio Teheran TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +110)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +110) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -133)

Ozzie Albies At The Plate

Albies has 17 doubles, three triples, 22 home runs and 31 walks while hitting .256.

He ranks 81st in batting average, 100th in on base percentage, and 25th in slugging among the qualifying hitters in MLB action.

Albies has picked up a hit in 63 of 97 games this year, with multiple hits 24 times.

He has hit a home run in 20.6% of his games in 2023 (20 of 97), and 5.3% of his trips to the plate.

Albies has driven home a run in 37 games this year (38.1%), including more than one RBI in 19.6% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on eight occasions..

He has scored in 47 games this year (48.5%), including 10 multi-run games (10.3%).

Ozzie Albies Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 51 GP 46 .236 AVG .278 .300 OBP .337 .451 SLG .545 19 XBH 23 10 HR 12 34 RBI 32 34/16 K/BB 29/15 2 SB 5

