The Boston Red Sox host the New York Mets at Fenway Park on Sunday at 7:10 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds on Justin Turner, Francisco Lindor and others in this matchup.

Red Sox vs. Mets Game Info

When: Sunday, July 23, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Sunday, July 23, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET Where: Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts

Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts How to Watch on TV: ESPN

MLB Props Today: Boston Red Sox

Justin Turner Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Turner Stats

Turner has 22 doubles, 16 home runs, 35 walks and 64 RBI (104 total hits). He has swiped four bases.

He's slashed .286/.354/.478 so far this year.

Turner Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Mets Jul. 22 1-for-4 1 1 2 4 0 vs. Mets Jul. 22 0-for-4 0 0 1 0 0 at Athletics Jul. 19 1-for-4 1 1 3 4 0 at Athletics Jul. 18 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Athletics Jul. 17 1-for-4 1 0 2 2 0

MLB Props Today: New York Mets

Francisco Lindor Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Lindor Stats

Lindor has put up 83 hits with 21 doubles, two triples, 19 home runs and 42 walks. He has driven in 61 runs with 14 stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .226/.314/.450 on the year.

Lindor Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Red Sox Jul. 22 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 at Red Sox Jul. 22 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 1 vs. White Sox Jul. 20 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 1 vs. White Sox Jul. 19 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. White Sox Jul. 18 1-for-4 1 0 1 2 0

Pete Alonso Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +340)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +340) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Alonso Stats

Pete Alonso has nine doubles, two triples, 26 home runs, 36 walks and 63 RBI (70 total hits). He's also stolen three bases.

He's slashing .211/.308/.485 on the season.

Alonso enters this game looking to extend his three-game hit streak. In his last five games he is batting .278 with two doubles, a triple, two walks and two RBI.

Alonso Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Red Sox Jul. 22 2-for-4 2 0 0 5 0 at Red Sox Jul. 22 2-for-4 1 0 0 3 0 vs. White Sox Jul. 20 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 0 vs. White Sox Jul. 19 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 vs. White Sox Jul. 18 0-for-3 0 0 1 0 0

