Sean Murphy Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Red Sox - July 25
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 6:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Sean Murphy -- .231 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves against the Boston Red Sox, with John Schreiber on the mound, on July 25 at 7:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Brewers.
Sean Murphy Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Tuesday, July 25, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Fenway Park
- Red Sox Starter: John Schreiber
- TV Channel: NESN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Sean Murphy At The Plate
- Murphy is batting .285 with 18 doubles, 17 home runs and 31 walks.
- Murphy has picked up a hit in 45 of 72 games this season, with multiple hits 19 times.
- Looking at the 72 games he has played this year, he's went deep in 16 of them (22.2%), and in 5.7% of his trips to the dish.
- Murphy has picked up an RBI in 38.9% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 20.8% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in eight contests.
- In 33 of 72 games this season, he has scored, and 10 of those games included multiple runs.
Sean Murphy Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|38
|GP
|34
|.299
|AVG
|.269
|.382
|OBP
|.379
|.555
|SLG
|.555
|19
|XBH
|16
|8
|HR
|9
|29
|RBI
|28
|38/15
|K/BB
|33/16
|0
|SB
|0
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Red Sox pitching staff ranks 13th in MLB.
- The Red Sox have the 17th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.33).
- Red Sox pitchers combine to rank 23rd in baseball in home runs given up (128 total, 1.3 per game).
- Schreiber gets the call to start for the Red Sox, his first of the season.
- The 29-year-old right-hander has pitched out of the bullpen 18 times this season.
- In his 18 games this season, opposing hitters have compiled a batting average of .233 against him. He has a 2.12 ERA and averages 11.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
