How to Watch the Braves vs. Red Sox Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for July 26
The Boston Red Sox will look to Triston Casas for continued success at the plate when they take the field against Matt Olson and the Atlanta Braves on Wednesday, in the final game of a two-game series at Fenway Park.
Braves vs. Red Sox Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Wednesday, July 26, 2023
- Time: 7:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Location: Boston, Massachusetts
- Venue: Fenway Park
Braves Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Atlanta Braves average 1.9 home runs per game and have hit a league-leading 187 home runs in total.
- Atlanta has an MLB-leading .490 slugging percentage.
- The Braves' .267 batting average is second-best in MLB.
- Atlanta is the third-highest scoring team in MLB action, averaging 5.6 runs per game (551 total).
- The Braves rank second in MLB with an on-base percentage of .337.
- The Braves strike out 8.2 times per game to rank sixth in the majors.
- The pitching staff for Atlanta has a collective 9.5 K/9, the fifth-best in MLB.
- Atlanta has the fifth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.83).
- The Braves average baseball's 16th-ranked WHIP (1.272).
Braves Probable Starting Pitcher
- Spencer Strider gets the start for the Braves, his 21st of the season. He is 11-3 with a 3.86 ERA and 189 strikeouts in 116 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's most recent time out came on Thursday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when he went six innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up four hits.
- Strider has 11 quality starts this year.
- Strider will try to pitch five or more innings for his eighth straight appearance. He's averaging 5.8 innings per outing.
- He has made four appearances this season in which he did not allow an earned run.
Braves Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Braves Starter
|Opponent Starter
|7/20/2023
|Diamondbacks
|W 7-5
|Home
|Spencer Strider
|Zac Gallen
|7/21/2023
|Brewers
|W 6-4
|Away
|Mike Soroka
|Freddy Peralta
|7/22/2023
|Brewers
|L 4-3
|Away
|Allan Winans
|Adrian Houser
|7/23/2023
|Brewers
|W 4-2
|Away
|Bryce Elder
|Julio Teheran
|7/25/2023
|Red Sox
|L 7-1
|Away
|Charlie Morton
|John Schreiber
|7/26/2023
|Red Sox
|-
|Away
|Spencer Strider
|Brayan Bello
|7/28/2023
|Brewers
|-
|Home
|Mike Soroka
|Adrian Houser
|7/29/2023
|Brewers
|-
|Home
|-
|Julio Teheran
|7/30/2023
|Brewers
|-
|Home
|Bryce Elder
|Colin Rea
|7/31/2023
|Angels
|-
|Home
|Charlie Morton
|Griffin Canning
|8/1/2023
|Angels
|-
|Home
|Spencer Strider
|Patrick Sandoval
