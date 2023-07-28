The Atlanta Braves (64-36) will look to Ronald Acuna Jr. when they host Christian Yelich and the Milwaukee Brewers (57-46) at Truist Park on Friday, July 28. The first pitch will be thrown at 7:20 PM ET.

The Braves are favored in this one, at -175, while the underdog Brewers have +145 odds to win. The total for the game is listed at 10 runs.

Braves vs. Brewers Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, July 28, 2023

Friday, July 28, 2023 Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET TV: BSSE

BSSE Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Truist Park Probable Pitchers: Yonny Chirinos - ATL (4-4, 4.02 ERA) vs Adrian Houser - MIL (3-2, 3.86 ERA)

Braves vs. Brewers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed on several sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

Braves vs. Brewers Betting Trends and Insights

The Braves have entered the game as favorites 87 times this season and won 56, or 64.4%, of those games.

The Braves have a record of 28-13 when they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -175 or shorter (68.3% winning percentage).

The moneyline for this contest implies a 63.6% chance of a victory for Atlanta.

The Braves were the moneyline favorite in each of their last 10 games, and they finished 3-7 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups, Atlanta and its opponents combined to go over the run total four times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Brewers have been underdogs in 49 games this season and have come away with the win 25 times (51%) in those contests.

This season, the Brewers have been victorious two times in five chances when named as an underdog of at least +145 or worse on the moneyline.

The Brewers have played as underdogs in six of their past 10 games and have gone 3-3 in those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Milwaukee and its opponents have combined to hit the over just once.

Braves vs. Brewers Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Ozzie Albies 1.5 (+175) 1.5 (-115) 0.5 (+350) 0.5 (+110) Sean Murphy 1.5 (+200) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+135) Ronald Acuña Jr. 1.5 (+120) 1.5 (-139) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+130) Austin Riley 1.5 (+155) 1.5 (-120) 0.5 (+340) 0.5 (+105) Matt Olson 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (-120) 0.5 (+195) 0.5 (-105)

Braves Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +350 1st 1st

