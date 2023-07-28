Top Player Prop Bets for Braves vs. Brewers on July 28, 2023
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 11:50 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Player prop betting options for Ronald Acuna Jr., Christian Yelich and others are available in the Atlanta Braves-Milwaukee Brewers matchup at Truist Park on Friday, starting at 7:20 PM ET.
Braves vs. Brewers Game Info
- When: Friday, July 28, 2023 at 7:20 PM ET
- Where: Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia
- How to Watch on TV: BSSE
MLB Props Today: Atlanta Braves
Ronald Acuña Jr. Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +120)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)
Acuna Stats
- Acuna has recorded 131 hits with 26 doubles, a triple, 23 home runs and 51 walks. He has driven in 58 runs with 48 stolen bases.
- He's slashing .327/.407/.569 so far this season.
Acuna Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Red Sox
|Jul. 26
|0-for-2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Red Sox
|Jul. 25
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Brewers
|Jul. 23
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|at Brewers
|Jul. 22
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|at Brewers
|Jul. 21
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Matt Olson Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -164)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +220)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)
Olson Stats
- Matt Olson has 19 doubles, two triples, 32 home runs, 61 walks and 80 RBI (97 total hits). He's also swiped one base.
- He has a slash line of .254/.360/.565 so far this season.
- Olson has picked up at least one hit in two straight games. In his last five games he is hitting .176 with a double and three walks.
Olson Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Red Sox
|Jul. 26
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Red Sox
|Jul. 25
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Brewers
|Jul. 23
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Brewers
|Jul. 22
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Brewers
|Jul. 21
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
MLB Props Today: Milwaukee Brewers
Christian Yelich Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +135)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -164)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)
Yelich Stats
- Yelich has put up 109 hits with 24 doubles, two triples, 15 home runs and 49 walks. He has driven in 58 runs with 22 stolen bases.
- He's slashing .290/.376/.484 on the season.
- Yelich will look for his ninth straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last 10 games he is hitting .390 with five doubles, three home runs, three walks and 11 RBI.
Yelich Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Reds
|Jul. 26
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Reds
|Jul. 25
|3-for-5
|1
|1
|3
|6
|0
|vs. Reds
|Jul. 24
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|vs. Braves
|Jul. 23
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Braves
|Jul. 22
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
William Contreras Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)
Contreras Stats
- William Contreras has 83 hits with 18 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 33 walks. He has driven in 38 runs with one stolen base.
- He's slashed .269/.347/.432 so far this season.
Contreras Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Reds
|Jul. 26
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Reds
|Jul. 25
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Reds
|Jul. 24
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|vs. Braves
|Jul. 23
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Braves
|Jul. 22
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
