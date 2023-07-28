Player prop betting options for Ronald Acuna Jr., Christian Yelich and others are available in the Atlanta Braves-Milwaukee Brewers matchup at Truist Park on Friday, starting at 7:20 PM ET.

Braves vs. Brewers Game Info

When: Friday, July 28, 2023 at 7:20 PM ET

Friday, July 28, 2023 at 7:20 PM ET Where: Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia

Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia How to Watch on TV: BSSE

BSSE

MLB Props Today: Atlanta Braves

Ronald Acuña Jr. Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +120) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Acuna Stats

Acuna has recorded 131 hits with 26 doubles, a triple, 23 home runs and 51 walks. He has driven in 58 runs with 48 stolen bases.

He's slashing .327/.407/.569 so far this season.

Acuna Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Red Sox Jul. 26 0-for-2 1 0 0 0 0 at Red Sox Jul. 25 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 2 at Brewers Jul. 23 2-for-4 1 0 0 2 1 at Brewers Jul. 22 2-for-4 1 0 0 2 1 at Brewers Jul. 21 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0

Matt Olson Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -164)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -164) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +220)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +220) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Olson Stats

Matt Olson has 19 doubles, two triples, 32 home runs, 61 walks and 80 RBI (97 total hits). He's also swiped one base.

He has a slash line of .254/.360/.565 so far this season.

Olson has picked up at least one hit in two straight games. In his last five games he is hitting .176 with a double and three walks.

Olson Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Red Sox Jul. 26 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Red Sox Jul. 25 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 at Brewers Jul. 23 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Brewers Jul. 22 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Brewers Jul. 21 1-for-3 1 0 0 2 0

MLB Props Today: Milwaukee Brewers

Christian Yelich Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +135) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -164)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -164) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Yelich Stats

Yelich has put up 109 hits with 24 doubles, two triples, 15 home runs and 49 walks. He has driven in 58 runs with 22 stolen bases.

He's slashing .290/.376/.484 on the season.

Yelich will look for his ninth straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last 10 games he is hitting .390 with five doubles, three home runs, three walks and 11 RBI.

Yelich Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Reds Jul. 26 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Reds Jul. 25 3-for-5 1 1 3 6 0 vs. Reds Jul. 24 1-for-3 1 0 1 1 1 vs. Braves Jul. 23 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Braves Jul. 22 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0

William Contreras Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Contreras Stats

William Contreras has 83 hits with 18 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 33 walks. He has driven in 38 runs with one stolen base.

He's slashed .269/.347/.432 so far this season.

Contreras Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Reds Jul. 26 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Reds Jul. 25 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Reds Jul. 24 1-for-3 0 0 1 1 0 vs. Braves Jul. 23 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Braves Jul. 22 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

