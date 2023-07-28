The Mifel Open field is dwindling in Los Cabos, Mexico, as Nicolas Jarry heads into a quarterfinal against Stefanos Tsitsipas. Jarry currently is +850 (fifth-best odds in the field) to win it all at Cabo Sports Complex.

Jarry at the 2023 Mifel Open

Next Round: Quarterfinals

Quarterfinals Tournament Dates: July 28 - August 6

July 28 - August 6 Venue: Cabo Sports Complex

Cabo Sports Complex Location: Los Cabos, Mexico

Los Cabos, Mexico Court Surface: Hard

Jarry's Next Match

Jarry is in the quarterfinals, where he will face Tsitsipas on Thursday, August 3 at 10:40 PM ET (after beating Gijs Brouwer 7-6, 4-6, 6-4).

Jarry Stats

Jarry defeated No. 144-ranked Brouwer 7-6, 4-6, 6-4 on Wednesday to advance to the .

Jarry has won two of his 19 tournaments over the past 12 months, with an overall record of 39-16.

Jarry is 14-5 on hard courts over the past year.

Through 55 matches over the past 12 months (across all court types), Jarry has played 25.2 games per match. He won 53.9% of them.

In his 19 matches on hard courts over the past year, Jarry has played 24.7 games per match.

Jarry, over the past 12 months, has won 86.2% of his service games and 19.9% of his return games.

Jarry has claimed 87.3% of his service games on hard courts and 17.0% of his return games over the past 12 months.

