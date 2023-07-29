The 3M Open is entering the final round, and Adam Long is currently in 39th with a score of -6.

Looking to place a bet on Adam Long at the 3M Open this week? Keep reading for the betting odds and stats you can use before you make your picks.

Adam Long Insights

Long has finished better than par nine times and carded five rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 12 rounds.

He has registered a top-10 score once in his last 12 rounds.

Long has posted a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last 12 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day four times.

Long has made the weekend and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once in his past five appearances.

He has qualified for the weekend in one of his past five tournaments.

In his past five events, Long has posted a score better than average in one of them.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 32 43 -4 281 0 14 0 0 $589,655

3M Open Insights and Stats

In Long's previous four appearances in this tournament, he has finished among the top five once. His average finish has been 14th.

In his past four appearances at this tournament, he has made the cut three times.

This event will take place on a par 71 that registers at 7,431 yards, 414 yards longer than the average for Tour stops in the past year.

Players have recorded 69.25 strokes per round and an average score of -5 in the past year on Tour. Events hosted on this course have a lower scoring average of -8.

The average course Long has played in the past year has been 160 yards shorter than the 7,431 yards TPC Twin Cities will be at for this event.

In the past year, the events he has played have had a scoring average of -6 among finishers, higher than the -8 average at this course.

Long's Last Time Out

Long was rather mediocre over the eight par-3 holes at the Barracuda Championship, averaging par to finish in the 59th percentile of the field.

His 4.05-stroke average on the 22 par-4 holes at the Barracuda Championship placed him in the 39th percentile.

Long shot better than just 29% of the golfers at the Barracuda Championship on par-5 holes, averaging 4.67 strokes per hole compared to the field average of 4.53.

Long failed to record a birdie on any of the eight par-3s at the Barracuda Championship (the other golfers averaged 1.6).

On the eight par-3s at the Barracuda Championship, Long did not card a bogey or worse (the tournament average was 2.2).

Long's four birdies or better on the 22 par-4s at the Barracuda Championship were less than the tournament average (6.4).

At that most recent outing, Long's par-4 showing (on 22 holes) included a bogey or worse four times (better than the field's average, 5.6).

Long finished the Barracuda Championship with a birdie or better on three of six par-5s, fewer than the field average, 4.3.

On the six par-5s at the Barracuda Championship, Long recorded one bogey or worse, more than the field average of 0.7.

3M Open Time and Date Info

Date: July 27-30, 2023

July 27-30, 2023 Course: TPC Twin Cities

TPC Twin Cities Location: Blaine, Minnesota

Blaine, Minnesota Par: 71 / 7,431 yards

71 / 7,431 yards Long Odds to Win: +10000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

All statistics in this article reflect Long's performance prior to the 2023 3M Open.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.