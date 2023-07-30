Dream vs. Mystics: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - July 30
Published: Jul. 30, 2023 at 7:36 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
The Washington Mystics (12-12) will visit the Atlanta Dream (13-11) after losing six consecutive road games. The matchup tips at 3:00 PM ET on Sunday, July 30, 2023.
In this article, you will check out odds and spreads for the Dream vs. Mystics matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Dream vs. Mystics Game Info
- Game Day: Sunday, July 30, 2023
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN3, NBCS-DC, Monumental, and BSSO
- Location: College Park, Georgia
- Arena: Gateway Center Arena
Dream vs. Mystics Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup on individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Dream Moneyline
|Mystics Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Dream (-6)
|164.5
|-240
|+200
|BetMGM
|Dream (-6.5)
|164.5
|-250
|+200
|PointsBet
|Dream (-5.5)
|164.5
|-260
|+190
|Tipico
|Dream (-5.5)
|164.5
|-260
|+200
Dream vs. Mystics Betting Trends
- The Dream are 13-9-0 ATS this season.
- The Mystics are 11-12-0 ATS this season.
- Atlanta has been favored by 6.5 points or more four times this season, and covered the spread in three of those games.
- Washington has covered the spread twice this year (2-2 ATS) when playing as at least 6.5-point underdogs.
- So far this season, 12 out of the Dream's 23 games have hit the over.
- A total of nine Mystics games this season have hit the over.
