Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds for Ronald Acuna Jr., Shohei Ohtani and others in the Atlanta Braves-Los Angeles Angels matchup at Truist Park on Monday at 7:20 PM ET.

Braves vs. Angels Game Info

When: Monday, July 31, 2023 at 7:20 PM ET

Monday, July 31, 2023 at 7:20 PM ET Where: Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia

Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia How to Watch on TV: BSSO

MLB Props Today: Atlanta Braves

Charlie Morton Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 7.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Morton Stats

The Braves' Charlie Morton (10-8) will make his 21st start of the season.

In 20 starts this season, he's earned eight quality starts.

Morton has started 20 games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings 18 times. He averages 5.7 innings per appearance.

In 20 appearances this season, he has finished four without allowing an earned run.

Among qualified pitchers this season, the 39-year-old's 3.57 ERA ranks 23rd, 1.421 WHIP ranks 53rd, and 9.5 K/9 ranks 23rd.

Morton Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Red Sox Jul. 25 3.2 6 4 4 1 5 vs. Diamondbacks Jul. 19 5.2 6 4 4 4 3 vs. White Sox Jul. 14 7.0 3 0 0 4 1 at Rays Jul. 7 6.1 4 1 1 6 2 vs. Marlins Jul. 1 5.2 4 0 0 5 1

Ronald Acuña Jr. Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +130) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +330)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +330) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Acuna Stats

Acuna has recorded 138 hits with 26 doubles, a triple, 24 home runs and 54 walks. He has driven in 61 runs with 51 stolen bases.

He's slashing .335/.416/.578 so far this season.

Acuna hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .412 with a home run, five walks and three RBI.

Acuna Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Brewers Jul. 30 2-for-4 2 0 0 2 1 vs. Brewers Jul. 29 3-for-4 2 1 2 6 1 vs. Brewers Jul. 28 2-for-3 1 0 1 2 1 at Red Sox Jul. 26 0-for-2 1 0 0 0 0 at Red Sox Jul. 25 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 2

Matt Olson Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -141)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -141) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +230)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +230) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Olson Stats

Matt Olson has recorded 102 hits with 19 doubles, two triples, 35 home runs and 61 walks. He has driven in 88 runs with one stolen base.

He has a slash line of .259/.361/.584 on the season.

Olson has picked up at least one hit in five straight games. In his last five games he is batting .368 with three home runs, a walk and eight RBI.

Olson Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Brewers Jul. 30 2-for-4 2 2 5 8 0 vs. Brewers Jul. 29 1-for-4 1 0 1 1 0 vs. Brewers Jul. 28 2-for-4 1 1 2 5 0 at Red Sox Jul. 26 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Red Sox Jul. 25 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0

MLB Props Today: Los Angeles Angels

Shohei Ohtani Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +295)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +295) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Ohtani Stats

Ohtani has 118 hits with 17 doubles, seven triples, 39 home runs, 66 walks and 81 RBI. He's also stolen 12 bases.

He's slashing .302/.403/.680 so far this season.

Ohtani hopes to build on a four-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .353 with a double, three home runs, four walks and four RBI.

Ohtani Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Blue Jays Jul. 30 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 0 at Blue Jays Jul. 29 1-for-2 0 0 0 2 0 at Blue Jays Jul. 28 2-for-4 1 1 1 5 0 at Tigers Jul. 27 2-for-3 2 2 3 8 0 at Tigers Jul. 27 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0

Hunter Renfroe Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Renfroe Stats

Hunter Renfroe has 25 doubles, 17 home runs, 31 walks and 47 RBI (94 total hits).

He's slashing .256/.315/.463 so far this year.

Renfroe heads into this game looking to extend his two-game hit streak. In his last five games he is hitting .579 with three doubles, two home runs, two walks and five RBI.

Renfroe Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Blue Jays Jul. 30 3-for-4 1 1 3 6 at Blue Jays Jul. 29 2-for-4 0 0 0 3 at Blue Jays Jul. 28 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 at Tigers Jul. 27 3-for-5 1 1 2 6 at Tigers Jul. 27 3-for-4 1 0 0 5

