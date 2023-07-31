Matt Olson Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Angels - July 31
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 5:27 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Matt Olson -- with a slugging percentage of .743 in his past 10 games, including five home runs -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves versus the Los Angeles Angels, with Griffin Canning on the hill, on July 31 at 7:20 PM ET.
In his last game, he hit two homers in his most recent game (going 2-for-4) against the Brewers.
Matt Olson Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Monday, July 31, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Angels Starter: Griffin Canning
- TV Channel: BSSO
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +225)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -128)
Matt Olson At The Plate
- Olson has 102 hits, which leads Atlanta hitters this season, while batting .259 with 56 extra-base hits.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 65th, his on-base percentage ranks 27th, and he is second in the league in slugging.
- Olson enters this game on a five-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last outings, he's hitting .368 with three homers.
- In 68 of 103 games this season (66.0%) Olson has had a hit, and in 27 of those games he had more than one (26.2%).
- In 29 games this season, he has hit a long ball (28.2%, and 7.6% of his trips to the dish).
- In 46 games this season (44.7%), Olson has picked up an RBI, and in 23 of those games (22.3%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in 12 contests.
- In 55.3% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had 20 games with multiple runs (19.4%).
Matt Olson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|54
|GP
|49
|.282
|AVG
|.234
|.372
|OBP
|.348
|.655
|SLG
|.505
|34
|XBH
|22
|21
|HR
|14
|53
|RBI
|35
|60/29
|K/BB
|63/32
|1
|SB
|0
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Angels pitching staff ranks seventh in MLB.
- The Angels' 4.40 team ERA ranks 19th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Angels pitchers combine to give up 129 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 20th in the league).
- Canning makes the start for the Angels, his 17th of the season. He is 6-4 with a 4.46 ERA and 91 strikeouts through 84 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out was on Tuesday against the Detroit Tigers, when the right-hander tossed five innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing seven hits.
- The 27-year-old has an ERA of 4.46, with 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in 16 games this season. Opponents have a .245 batting average against him.
