The Atlanta Braves and Matt Olson will square off against the Los Angeles Angels and Hunter Renfroe at Truist Park on Tuesday, with the first pitch at 7:20 PM ET.

The favored Braves have -250 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Angels, who are listed at +200. The contest's total is set at 9 runs.

Braves vs. Angels Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, August 1, 2023

Tuesday, August 1, 2023 Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET TV: BSSO

BSSO Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Truist Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Braves -250 +200 9 -115 -105 - - -

Braves Recent Betting Performance

The Braves have played as the favorite in 10 of their past 10 games and won six of those contests.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Braves and their opponents have combined to hit the over five times.

Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Braves' last 10 games.

Braves Betting Records & Stats

The Braves have gone 59-32 in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 64.8% of those games).

Atlanta has gone 15-5 (winning 75% of its games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -250 or shorter.

Based on this game's moneyline, the Braves' implied win probability is 71.4%.

Atlanta has combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 55 times this season for a 55-46-3 record against the over/under.

The Braves are 8-8-0 ATS this season.

Braves Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 35-20 32-17 24-11 43-26 54-32 13-5

