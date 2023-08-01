Matt Olson -- with a slugging percentage of .886 in his past 10 games, including six home runs -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves against the Los Angeles Angels, with Patrick Sandoval on the mound, on August 1 at 7:20 PM ET.

He reached base in all four of his plate appearances (2-for-2 with a home run and an RBI) in his most recent game against the Angels.

Matt Olson Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Tuesday, August 1, 2023

Tuesday, August 1, 2023 Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Truist Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Angels Starter: Patrick Sandoval

Patrick Sandoval TV Channel: BSSO

BSSO Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +280)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +280) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Looking to place a prop bet on Matt Olson? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Matt Olson At The Plate

Olson has 104 hits, which leads Atlanta hitters this season, while batting .263 with 57 extra-base hits.

Among the qualifying hitters in baseball, he ranks 55th in batting average, 24th in on-base percentage, and second in slugging.

Olson enters this game on a six-game hitting streak. During his last games, he's hitting .444 with four homers.

Olson has reached base via a hit in 69 games this year (of 104 played), and had multiple hits in 28 of those games.

He has homered in 28.8% of his games in 2023, and 7.8% of his trips to the dish.

In 47 games this year (45.2%), Olson has picked up an RBI, and in 23 of those games (22.1%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in 12 contests.

He has scored in 58 of 104 games this year, and more than once 20 times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Matt Olson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 55 GP 49 .288 AVG .234 .383 OBP .348 .673 SLG .505 35 XBH 22 22 HR 14 54 RBI 35 60/31 K/BB 63/32 1 SB 0

Angels Pitching Rankings