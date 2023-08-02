Eddie Rosario Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Angels - August 2
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 5:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Wednesday, Eddie Rosario (.226 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 69 points below season-long percentage) and the Atlanta Braves face the Los Angeles Angels, whose starting pitcher will be Lucas Giolito. First pitch is at 12:20 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he reached base in his only plate appearance against the Angels.
Eddie Rosario Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 2, 2023
- Game Time: 12:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Angels Starter: Lucas Giolito
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Eddie Rosario At The Plate
- Rosario is batting .248 with 17 doubles, two triples, 16 home runs and 21 walks.
- Among the qualifying batters in MLB, he ranks 95th in batting average, 130th in on-base percentage, and 43rd in slugging.
- In 59.1% of his games this year (55 of 93), Rosario has picked up at least one hit, and in 21 of those games (22.6%) he recorded at least two.
- In 15.1% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 4.8% of his trips to the dish.
- In 28.0% of his games this season, Rosario has notched at least one RBI. In 13 of those games (14.0%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 36.6% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 7.5%.
Eddie Rosario Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|52
|GP
|41
|.250
|AVG
|.246
|.281
|OBP
|.311
|.489
|SLG
|.442
|19
|XBH
|16
|11
|HR
|5
|31
|RBI
|17
|49/8
|K/BB
|37/13
|0
|SB
|1
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Angels pitching staff ranks sixth in the league.
- The Angels have the 19th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.38).
- Angels pitchers combine to rank 21st in baseball in home runs surrendered (133 total, 1.2 per game).
- Giolito (6-7 with a 3.85 ERA and 136 strikeouts in 126 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Angels, his 23rd of the season.
- In his most recent appearance on Friday, the righty went 5 1/3 innings against the Toronto Blue Jays, giving up three earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- This season, the 29-year-old ranks 31st in ERA (3.85), 33rd in WHIP (1.227), and 17th in K/9 (9.7) among pitchers who qualify.
