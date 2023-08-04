The Chicago Cubs (56-53) aim to continue their three-game winning streak when they face the Atlanta Braves (69-37) on Friday at 2:20 PM ET, at Wrigley Field.

The Braves will look to Max Fried (2-1) against the Cubs and Kyle Hendricks (4-5).

Braves vs. Cubs Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Friday, August 4, 2023

Time: 2:20 PM ET

TV: MLB Network

Location: Chicago, Illinois

Venue: Wrigley Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Fried - ATL (2-1, 2.08 ERA) vs Hendricks - CHC (4-5, 3.61 ERA)

Explore More About This Game

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Max Fried

The Braves will send Fried (2-1) to the mound for his sixth start this season.

The left-hander's last appearance was on Friday, May 5, when he threw six innings, giving up five earned runs while allowing eight hits against the Baltimore Orioles.

The 29-year-old has an ERA of 2.08, a 4.17 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.077 in five games this season.

In five starts this season, he's earned a quality start in one of them.

In five starts, Fried has pitched through or past the fifth inning four times. He has a season average of 5.2 frames per outing.

He has made five appearances and finished three of them without allowing an earned run.

Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Kyle Hendricks

Hendricks makes the start for the Cubs, his 14th of the season. He is 4-5 with a 3.61 ERA and 48 strikeouts in 77 1/3 innings pitched.

In his last appearance on Sunday, the righty tossed seven innings against the St. Louis Cardinals, giving up three earned runs while surrendering eight hits.

The 33-year-old has an ERA of 3.61, with 5.6 strikeouts per nine innings in 13 games this season. Opponents are batting .241 against him.

Hendricks is aiming for his fourth straight quality start.

Hendricks is aiming for his fourth straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.9 innings per start.

He has had one appearances this season in which he did not give up an earned run.

