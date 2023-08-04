The Atlanta Braves and Eddie Rosario (.367 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), battle starting pitcher Kyle Hendricks and the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field, Friday at 2:20 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-3) against the Angels.

Eddie Rosario Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Friday, August 4, 2023

Friday, August 4, 2023 Game Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Cubs Starter: Kyle Hendricks

Kyle Hendricks TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Eddie Rosario At The Plate

Rosario is batting .246 with 17 doubles, two triples, 16 home runs and 22 walks.

Among qualified hitters, he ranks 95th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 128th and he is 44th in slugging.

Rosario has picked up a hit in 55 of 94 games this season, with multiple hits 21 times.

He has gone deep in 14.9% of his games in 2023 (14 of 94), and 4.7% of his trips to the plate.

Rosario has had at least one RBI in 27.7% of his games this season (26 of 94), with more than one RBI 13 times (13.8%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

In 37.2% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had seven games with multiple runs (7.4%).

Eddie Rosario Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 53 GP 41 .246 AVG .246 .280 OBP .311 .480 SLG .442 19 XBH 16 11 HR 5 31 RBI 17 50/9 K/BB 37/13 0 SB 1

Cubs Pitching Rankings