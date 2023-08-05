How to Watch the Braves vs. Cubs Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 5
Nico Hoerner and the Chicago Cubs hit the field against Ronald Acuna Jr. and the Atlanta Braves on Saturday at 2:20 PM ET at Wrigley Field.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!
Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Braves vs. Cubs Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Saturday, August 5, 2023
- Time: 2:20 PM ET
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Location: Chicago, Illinois
- Venue: Wrigley Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Read More About This Game
|Braves Injury Report
|Braves vs Cubs Betting Trends & Stats
|Braves vs Cubs Player Props
|Braves vs Cubs Pitching Matchup
|Braves vs Cubs Odds
|Braves vs Cubs Prediction
Braves Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Atlanta Braves average two home runs per game and have hit a league-high 209 home runs in total.
- Atlanta has an MLB-leading .501 slugging percentage.
- The Braves rank second in the majors with a .271 batting average.
- Atlanta has the No. 3 offense in MLB action, scoring 5.7 runs per game (609 total runs).
- The Braves rank second in baseball with an on-base percentage of .340.
- Braves hitters strike out 8.1 times per game, the sixth-fewest strikeouts in the majors.
- Atlanta's pitching staff is fourth in the majors with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- Atlanta has a 3.82 team ERA that ranks fourth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Braves average baseball's 11th-ranked WHIP (1.267).
Braves Probable Starting Pitcher
- Bryce Elder (8-2 with a 3.18 ERA and 89 strikeouts in 121 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Braves, his 22nd of the season.
- His last time out came on Saturday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when the righty tossed seven innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up four hits.
- Elder is seeking his third straight quality start.
- Elder will try to build on a three-game streak of going five or more innings (he's averaging 5.8 innings per outing).
- In five of his 21 total appearances this season he has not given up an earned run.
Braves Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Braves Starter
|Opponent Starter
|7/30/2023
|Brewers
|W 8-6
|Home
|AJ Smith-Shawver
|Colin Rea
|7/31/2023
|Angels
|L 4-1
|Home
|Charlie Morton
|Chase Silseth
|8/1/2023
|Angels
|W 5-1
|Home
|Spencer Strider
|Patrick Sandoval
|8/2/2023
|Angels
|W 12-5
|Home
|Yonny Chirinos
|Lucas Giolito
|8/4/2023
|Cubs
|W 8-0
|Away
|Max Fried
|Kyle Hendricks
|8/5/2023
|Cubs
|-
|Away
|Bryce Elder
|Javier Assad
|8/6/2023
|Cubs
|-
|Away
|Charlie Morton
|Justin Steele
|8/7/2023
|Pirates
|-
|Away
|Spencer Strider
|Osvaldo Bido
|8/8/2023
|Pirates
|-
|Away
|Yonny Chirinos
|Mitch Keller
|8/9/2023
|Pirates
|-
|Away
|Max Fried
|Quinn Priester
|8/10/2023
|Pirates
|-
|Away
|Bryce Elder
|-
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.