The Atlanta Braves, including Matt Olson (.333 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter Javier Assad and the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field, Saturday at 2:20 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he went 1-for-4 with a double and an RBI against the Cubs.

Matt Olson Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Saturday, August 5, 2023

Saturday, August 5, 2023 Game Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Cubs Starter: Javier Assad

Javier Assad TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +210) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +100)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +100) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -149)

Looking to place a prop bet on Matt Olson? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Matt Olson At The Plate

Olson leads Atlanta in total hits (106) this season while batting .262 with 59 extra-base hits.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB action, he ranks 66th in batting average, 21st in on-base percentage, and second in slugging.

Olson has had a hit in 71 of 107 games this year (66.4%), including multiple hits 28 times (26.2%).

In 29.0% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 7.8% of his trips to the dish.

In 46.7% of his games this season, Olson has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 21.5% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in 12 contests.

In 60 of 107 games this year, he has scored, and 20 of those games included multiple runs.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Matt Olson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 57 GP 50 .288 AVG .234 .389 OBP .347 .679 SLG .505 36 XBH 23 23 HR 14 56 RBI 36 61/35 K/BB 64/32 1 SB 0

Cubs Pitching Rankings