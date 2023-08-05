Michael Harris II Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Cubs - August 5
Published: Aug. 5, 2023 at 9:29 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Atlanta Braves, including Michael Harris II (.382 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher Javier Assad and the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field, Saturday at 2:20 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-4 with an RBI against the Cubs.
Michael Harris II Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Saturday, August 5, 2023
- Game Time: 2:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Cubs Starter: Javier Assad
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Michael Harris II At The Plate
- Harris II has 16 doubles, two triples, 11 home runs and 18 walks while batting .283.
- Harris II has recorded a hit in 56 of 85 games this year (65.9%), including 17 multi-hit games (20.0%).
- He has hit a home run in 10.6% of his games in 2023 (nine of 85), and 3.5% of his trips to the plate.
- Harris II has driven home a run in 21 games this season (24.7%), including more than one RBI in 9.4% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on three occasions..
- He has scored in 31 games this season (36.5%), including nine multi-run games (10.6%).
Michael Harris II Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|42
|GP
|43
|.324
|AVG
|.245
|.364
|OBP
|.296
|.532
|SLG
|.404
|16
|XBH
|13
|6
|HR
|5
|18
|RBI
|15
|27/7
|K/BB
|31/11
|7
|SB
|6
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Cubs pitching staff ranks 22nd in the league.
- The Cubs have the 16th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.17).
- Cubs pitchers combine to surrender the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (121 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Cubs are sending Assad (1-2) to the mound for his second start of the season.
- In his most recent appearance -- out of the bullpen on Tuesday -- the righty tossed 3 2/3 scoreless innings against the Cincinnati Reds while surrendering one hit.
