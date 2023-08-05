Ronald Acuna Jr. -- batting .429 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves against the Chicago Cubs, with Javier Assad on the mound, on August 5 at 2:20 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he had three hits (going 3-for-5 with a triple and an RBI) against the Cubs.

Ronald Acuña Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Saturday, August 5, 2023

Saturday, August 5, 2023 Game Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Cubs Starter: Javier Assad

Javier Assad TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +135)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +135) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +325)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +325) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -189)

Ronald Acuña Jr. At The Plate

Acuna has an OPS of 1.008, fueled by an OBP of .422 to go with a slugging percentage of .587. All three of those stats are best among Atlanta hitters this season.

He ranks third in batting average, second in on base percentage, and fourth in slugging among qualified hitters in baseball.

Acuna has reached base via a hit in 82 games this season (of 107 played), and had multiple hits in 46 of those games.

He has homered in 21.5% of his games in 2023 (23 of 107), and 5.1% of his trips to the dish.

Acuna has driven home a run in 41 games this year (38.3%), including more than one RBI in 14.0% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on nine occasions..

He has scored in 67 games this year (62.6%), including 25 multi-run games (23.4%).

Ronald Acuña Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 57 GP 49 .341 AVG .335 .438 OBP .404 .590 SLG .584 29 XBH 25 12 HR 13 34 RBI 31 34/37 K/BB 25/21 26 SB 25

Cubs Pitching Rankings