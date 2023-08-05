The Wyndham Championship is in progress, and following the second round Sam Ryder is in 52nd place at -2.

Looking to wager on Sam Ryder at the Wyndham Championship this week? Read on for all the stats and odds you can use before you make your picks.

Sam Ryder Insights

Ryder has finished below par on 10 occasions, completed his day bogey-free twice and finished six rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 14 rounds played.

He has finished with the best score of the day in one of his last 14 rounds, while scoring among the top five in two rounds and the top 10 on three occasions.

Over his last 14 rounds, Ryder has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round three times.

Ryder has finished in the top 10 once in his past five appearances.

He has made two cuts in his past five tournaments.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 28 29 -7 278 0 15 2 4 $2.2M

Wyndham Championship Insights and Stats

Ryder has had an average finish of 50th with a personal best of 35th at this tournament.

In his past five appearances at this tournament, he has made the cut four times.

Ryder last competed at this event in 2022 and finished 61st.

This tournament will take place on a par 70 that registers at 7,131 yards, 112 yards longer than the average for Tour stops in the past year.

Sedgefield Country Club has seen an average tournament score of -8 recently, which is lower than the Tour scoring average of -5 on all courses in the past year.

The average course Ryder has played in the past year (7,263 yards) is 132 yards longer than the course he'll be playing this week (7,131).

The tournaments he has played in the past year have seen an average score of -6. That's higher than this course's recent scoring average of -8.

Ryder's Last Time Out

Ryder was somewhat mediocre on the 16 par-3 holes at the 3M Open, averaging 2.94 strokes to finish in the 53rd percentile of competitors.

He finished in the 94th percentile on par 4s at the 3M Open, averaging 3.82 strokes on those 44 holes.

On the 12 par-5 holes at the 3M Open, Ryder shot better than 47% of the field (averaging 4.50 strokes).

Ryder shot better on par 3s than most players his last time out, carding a birdie or better on two of 16 par-3s at the 3M Open (the other golfers averaged 1.9).

On the 16 par-3s at the 3M Open, Ryder carded one bogey or worse (the other participants averaged 1.4).

Ryder's 13 birdies or better on the 44 par-4s at the 3M Open were more than the field average (6.4).

In that most recent outing, Ryder's par-4 showing (on 44 holes) included a bogey or worse four times (better than the field's average, 5.4).

Ryder ended the 3M Open with a birdie or better on seven of the 12 par-5s, more than the field average of 4.4.

On the 12 par-5s at the 3M Open, Ryder underperformed compared to the field average of 0.8 bogeys or worse on those holes by recording one.

Wyndham Championship Time and Date Info

Date: August 3-5, 2023

August 3-5, 2023 Course: Sedgefield Country Club

Sedgefield Country Club Location: Greensboro, North Carolina

Greensboro, North Carolina Par: 70 / 7,131 yards

70 / 7,131 yards Ryder Odds to Win: +10000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

All statistics in this article reflect Ryder's performance prior to the 2023 Wyndham Championship.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.