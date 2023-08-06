You can wager on player prop bet odds for Ronald Acuna Jr., Nico Hoerner and others on the Atlanta Braves and Chicago Cubs ahead of their matchup at 2:20 PM ET on Sunday at Wrigley Field.

Braves vs. Cubs Game Info

When: Sunday, August 6, 2023 at 2:20 PM ET

Sunday, August 6, 2023 at 2:20 PM ET Where: Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois

Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois How to Watch on TV: MARQ

MLB Props Today: Atlanta Braves

Charlie Morton Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -149)

Morton Stats

The Braves will send Charlie Morton (10-9) to the mound for his 22nd start this season.

He has started 21 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in nine of them.

In 21 starts, Morton has pitched through or past the fifth inning 19 times. He has a season average of 5.7 frames per outing.

He has made 21 appearances and finished four of them without allowing an earned run.

Among qualified pitchers in the majors this season, the 39-year-old ranks 26th in ERA (3.62), 56th in WHIP (1.425), and 18th in K/9 (9.7).

Morton Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Angels Jul. 31 6.0 6 3 3 8 3 at Red Sox Jul. 25 3.2 6 4 4 1 5 vs. Diamondbacks Jul. 19 5.2 6 4 4 4 3 vs. White Sox Jul. 14 7.0 3 0 0 4 1 at Rays Jul. 7 6.1 4 1 1 6 2

Ronald Acuña Jr. Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Acuna Stats

Acuna has recorded 147 hits with 27 doubles, two triples, 25 home runs and 58 walks. He has driven in 66 runs with 52 stolen bases.

He's slashed .341/.423/.587 on the year.

Acuna will look for his fourth straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last five games he is batting .474 with a double, a triple, a home run, four walks and five RBI.

Acuna Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Cubs Aug. 5 3-for-5 0 0 1 3 1 at Cubs Aug. 4 3-for-5 1 0 1 5 0 vs. Angels Aug. 2 3-for-4 4 1 3 7 0 vs. Angels Aug. 1 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Angels Jul. 31 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0

Matt Olson Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -179)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -179) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +350)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +350) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Olson Stats

Matt Olson has collected 107 hits with 20 doubles, two triples, 38 home runs and 67 walks. He has driven in 94 runs with one stolen base.

He's slashing .262/.367/.599 on the season.

Olson has picked up at least one hit in three games in a row. In his last five games he is hitting .333 with a double, three home runs, six walks and six RBI.

Olson Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Cubs Aug. 5 1-for-5 1 1 2 4 0 at Cubs Aug. 4 1-for-4 1 0 1 2 0 vs. Angels Aug. 2 1-for-2 1 1 1 4 0 vs. Angels Aug. 1 0-for-2 0 0 1 0 0 vs. Angels Jul. 31 2-for-2 1 1 1 5 0

MLB Props Today: Chicago Cubs

Nico Hoerner Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1000)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1000) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Hoerner Stats

Hoerner has 21 doubles, four triples, eight home runs, 29 walks and 58 RBI (120 total hits). He has stolen 24 bases.

He's slashed .276/.331/.399 so far this season.

Hoerner Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Braves Aug. 5 0-for-4 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Reds Aug. 3 1-for-4 2 0 0 2 0 vs. Reds Aug. 2 1-for-6 2 0 0 1 0 vs. Reds Aug. 1 3-for-6 3 1 1 6 1 vs. Reds Jul. 31 2-for-4 1 0 0 4 0

Cody Bellinger Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -169)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -169) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Bellinger Stats

Cody Bellinger has 98 hits with 17 doubles, a triple, 16 home runs and 26 walks. He has driven in 52 runs with 16 stolen bases.

He has a .322/.374/.543 slash line so far this year.

Bellinger heads into this game looking to extend his seven-game hit streak. In his last 10 games he is hitting .395 with two doubles, a home run, four walks and six RBI.

Bellinger Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Braves Aug. 5 2-for-3 2 0 1 3 1 vs. Braves Aug. 4 2-for-3 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Reds Aug. 3 1-for-4 1 0 1 1 1 vs. Reds Aug. 2 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 1 vs. Reds Aug. 1 3-for-6 3 1 3 6 1

