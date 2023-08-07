The Pittsburgh Pirates and Bryan Reynolds hit the field at PNC Park against Ronald Acuna Jr. and the Atlanta Braves on Monday.

Braves vs. Pirates Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Monday, August 7, 2023

Monday, August 7, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: PNC Park

Braves Batting & Pitching Performance

The Atlanta Braves lead the league with 212 total home runs, averaging 1.9 per game.

Atlanta has an MLB-high .500 slugging percentage.

The Braves rank second in the majors with a .271 batting average.

Atlanta scores the third-most runs in baseball (619 total, 5.7 per game).

The Braves' .341 on-base percentage is second-best in MLB.

Braves batters strike out 8.1 times per game, the fifth-lowest average in the majors.

Atlanta's pitching staff ranks fifth in the majors with a collective 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings.

Atlanta has the eighth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.87).

Pitchers for the Braves combine for the 13th-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.275).

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher

Spencer Strider (12-3 with a 3.68 ERA and 208 strikeouts in 129 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Braves, his 23rd of the season.

In his last appearance on Tuesday against the Los Angeles Angels, the right-hander threw 6 2/3 innings, allowing one earned run while surrendering five hits.

Strider is trying to continue a second-game quality start streak in this outing.

Strider is seeking his 10th straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.9 innings per appearance on the mound.

In four of his 22 total appearances this season he has not allowed an earned run.

Braves Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Braves Starter Opponent Starter 8/1/2023 Angels W 5-1 Home Spencer Strider Patrick Sandoval 8/2/2023 Angels W 12-5 Home Yonny Chirinos Lucas Giolito 8/4/2023 Cubs W 8-0 Away Max Fried Kyle Hendricks 8/5/2023 Cubs L 8-6 Away Bryce Elder Javier Assad 8/6/2023 Cubs L 6-4 Away Charlie Morton Justin Steele 8/7/2023 Pirates - Away Spencer Strider Osvaldo Bido 8/8/2023 Pirates - Away Yonny Chirinos Mitch Keller 8/9/2023 Pirates - Away Max Fried Quinn Priester 8/10/2023 Pirates - Away Bryce Elder Bailey Falter 8/11/2023 Mets - Away Charlie Morton Tylor Megill 8/12/2023 Mets - Away Spencer Strider José Quintana

