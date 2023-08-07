Ronald Acuna Jr. will lead the charge for the Atlanta Braves (70-39) on Monday, August 7, when they battle Bryan Reynolds and the Pittsburgh Pirates (50-61) at PNC Park at 7:05 PM ET.

The favored Braves have -300 moneyline odds against the underdog Pirates, who are listed at +230. Atlanta is favored on the run line (-2.5). The over/under for the game has been set at 9 runs.

Braves vs. Pirates Time and TV Channel

Date: Monday, August 7, 2023

Monday, August 7, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: PNC Park

PNC Park Probable Pitchers: Spencer Strider - ATL (12-3, 3.68 ERA) vs Osvaldo Bido - PIT (2-2, 5.18 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Braves vs. Pirates Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on individual sportsbooks.

If you're looking to put money on the Braves and Pirates matchup but want some help getting started, here's a quick rundown. Wagering on the moneyline, run line, and total are some of the most common ways to make bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- say, the Braves (-300) -- will win the game. Pretty simple, right? If you bet $10 with those odds, and they end up winning, you'd get $13.33 back in your pocket.

Plus, there are lots of other ways to bet, such as player props (will Matt Olson hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings), and more. For more details on the many different ways you can play, check out the BetMGM website and app.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Explore More About This Game

Braves vs. Pirates Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Braves have won 62 out of the 96 games, or 64.6%, in which they've been favored.

The Braves have a record of 2-1 when they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -300 or shorter (66.7% winning percentage).

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Atlanta has a 75% chance to win.

The Braves were favored on the moneyline for each of their last 10 games, and they finished 6-4 in those matchups.

In its last 10 matchups -- all had a set run total -- Atlanta and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total six times.

The Pirates have been chosen as underdogs in 89 games this year and have walked away with the win 37 times (41.6%) in those games.

The Pirates have yet to play a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +230.

In nine games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Pirates have a record of 5-4.

Pittsburgh and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times in the last 10 games with a total.

Braves vs. Pirates Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Eddie Rosario 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+170) Orlando Arcia 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+155) 0.5 (+750) 0.5 (+220) Matt Olson 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (-110) 0.5 (+230) 0.5 (+105) Ronald Acuña Jr. 1.5 (+130) 1.5 (-128) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+140) Michael Harris II 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+195)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the , and place your bets. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Braves Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +325 1st 1st

Think the Braves can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Atlanta and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.