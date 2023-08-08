Tuesday's contest between the Baltimore Orioles (70-42) and the Houston Astros (64-49) at Oriole Park at Camden Yards should be a close matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 6-4, with the Orioles securing the victory. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET on August 8.

The Astros will give the ball to Framber Valdez (9-7, 3.07 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 10 on the season, and the Orioles will counter with Grayson Rodriguez (2-3, 6.09 ERA).

Astros vs. Orioles Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET

Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore, Maryland

Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore, Maryland How to Watch on TV: TBS

Astros vs. Orioles Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Orioles 6, Astros 5.

Total Prediction for Astros vs. Orioles

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Astros Performance Insights

In seven games over the last 10 matchups when favored by bookmakers, the Astros have a record of 5-2.

In its last 10 games with a total, Houston and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Astros' last 10 games.

This season, the Astros have been favored 74 times and won 44, or 59.5%, of those games.

Houston has a record of 42-25, a 62.7% win rate, when favored by -125 or more by oddsmakers this season.

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 55.6% chance of a victory for the Astros.

Houston has scored the 10th-most runs in the majors this season with 538.

The Astros' 3.78 team ERA leads all MLB pitching staffs.

Orioles Performance Insights

In four games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Orioles have posted a mark of 3-1.

In its previous 10 games with a total, Baltimore and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on five occasions.

The previous 10 Orioles games have not had a spread posted by oddsmakers.

The Orioles have been chosen as underdogs in 53 games this year and have walked away with the win 30 times (56.6%) in those games.

This season, Baltimore has been victorious 22 times in 39 chances when named as an underdog of at least +105 or worse on the moneyline.

The Orioles have an implied victory probability of 48.8% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Baltimore is the eighth-highest scoring team in baseball, averaging 4.9 runs per game (554 total).

The Orioles have the 13th-ranked ERA (4.04) in the majors this season.

Astros Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup August 2 Guardians W 3-2 Ronel Blanco vs Tanner Bibee August 3 @ Yankees L 4-3 Cristian Javier vs Clarke Schmidt August 4 @ Yankees W 7-3 Hunter Brown vs Luis Severino August 5 @ Yankees L 3-1 Justin Verlander vs Nestor Cortes Jr. August 6 @ Yankees W 9-7 Jose Urquidy vs Carlos Rodón August 8 @ Orioles - Framber Valdez vs Grayson Rodriguez August 9 @ Orioles - Cristian Javier vs Jack Flaherty August 10 @ Orioles - Hunter Brown vs Dean Kremer August 11 Angels - Justin Verlander vs Reid Detmers August 12 Angels - Jose Urquidy vs Tyler Anderson August 13 Angels - Framber Valdez vs Chase Silseth

Orioles Schedule