Michael Harris II Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Pirates - August 8
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 7:28 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Michael Harris II -- hitting .353 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves versus the Pittsburgh Pirates, with Mitch Keller on the hill, on August 8 at 7:05 PM ET.
In his last game, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) against the Pirates.
Michael Harris II Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 8, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Pirates Starter: Mitch Keller
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Discover More About This Game
Michael Harris II At The Plate
- Harris II is hitting .283 with 17 doubles, two triples, 11 home runs and 19 walks.
- In 65.9% of his 88 games this season, Harris II has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 18 multi-hit games.
- He has gone deep in nine games this season (10.2%), leaving the park in 3.4% of his plate appearances.
- Harris II has picked up an RBI in 25.0% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 9.1% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 36.4% of his games this year (32 of 88), with two or more runs nine times (10.2%).
Michael Harris II Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|42
|GP
|46
|.324
|AVG
|.248
|.364
|OBP
|.299
|.532
|SLG
|.404
|16
|XBH
|14
|6
|HR
|5
|18
|RBI
|16
|27/7
|K/BB
|33/12
|7
|SB
|6
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The Pirates pitching staff is 17th in MLB with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Pirates have the 22nd-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.50).
- Pirates pitchers combine to surrender 122 home runs (1.1 per game), the sixth-fewest in baseball.
- Keller (9-8) is looking for his 10th win when he takes the mound for the Pirates in his 24th start of the season. He has a 4.35 ERA in 138 2/3 innings pitched, with 150 strikeouts.
- In his most recent time out on Thursday, the righty went five innings against the Milwaukee Brewers, allowing eight earned runs while surrendering nine hits.
- The 27-year-old ranks 47th in ERA (4.35), 37th in WHIP (1.262), and 17th in K/9 (9.7) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
