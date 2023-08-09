How to Watch the Braves vs. Pirates Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 9
The Pittsburgh Pirates will look to Bryan Reynolds for continued offensive production when they take on Matt Olson and the Atlanta Braves on Wednesday, in the third game of a four-game series at PNC Park.
Braves vs. Pirates Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Wednesday, August 9, 2023
- Time: 7:05 PM ET
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- Venue: PNC Park
Braves Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Atlanta Braves average 1.9 home runs per game and have hit a league-high 215 home runs in total.
- Atlanta has an MLB-high .500 slugging percentage.
- The Braves have an MLB-best .272 batting average.
- Atlanta scores the third-most runs in baseball (633 total, 5.7 per game).
- The Braves rank second in baseball with an on-base percentage of .341.
- The Braves strike out 8.1 times per game to rank sixth in baseball.
- The 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Atlanta's pitching staff ranks fifth in the majors.
- Atlanta has the ninth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.93).
- Pitchers for the Braves combine for the 16th-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.281).
Braves Probable Starting Pitcher
- Max Fried (3-1 with a 1.69 ERA and 33 strikeouts in 32 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Braves, his seventh of the season.
- His most recent time out came on Friday against the Chicago Cubs, when the lefty went six scoreless innings while giving up three hits.
- Fried has two quality starts under his belt this year.
- Fried will try to last five or more innings for his sixth straight start. He's averaging 5.3 innings per outing.
- In four of his six total appearances this season he has not surrendered an earned run.
Braves Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Braves Starter
|Opponent Starter
|8/4/2023
|Cubs
|W 8-0
|Away
|Max Fried
|Kyle Hendricks
|8/5/2023
|Cubs
|L 8-6
|Away
|Bryce Elder
|Javier Assad
|8/6/2023
|Cubs
|L 6-4
|Away
|Charlie Morton
|Justin Steele
|8/7/2023
|Pirates
|L 7-6
|Away
|Spencer Strider
|Osvaldo Bido
|8/8/2023
|Pirates
|W 8-6
|Away
|Yonny Chirinos
|Mitch Keller
|8/9/2023
|Pirates
|-
|Away
|Max Fried
|Quinn Priester
|8/10/2023
|Pirates
|-
|Away
|Bryce Elder
|Bailey Falter
|8/11/2023
|Mets
|-
|Away
|Charlie Morton
|Tylor Megill
|8/12/2023
|Mets
|-
|Away
|Spencer Strider
|José Quintana
|8/12/2023
|Mets
|-
|Away
|Yonny Chirinos
|Kodai Senga
|8/13/2023
|Mets
|-
|Away
|Yonny Chirinos
|Carlos Carrasco
