The Pittsburgh Pirates (51-62) are looking for continued power from a slugger on a hot streak versus the Atlanta Braves (71-40) on Wednesday at 7:05 PM ET, at PNC Park. Connor Joe is riding a two-game homer streak.

The Braves will give the nod to Max Fried (3-1, 1.69 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 4 on the season, and the Pirates will turn to Quinn Priester (2-1, 8.69 ERA).

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Braves vs. Pirates Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Wednesday, August 9, 2023

Wednesday, August 9, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: PNC Park

PNC Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Fried - ATL (3-1, 1.69 ERA) vs Priester - PIT (2-1, 8.69 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Discover More About This Game

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Max Fried

The Braves will send Fried (3-1) to the mound for his seventh start this season.

The left-hander's last start was on Friday, when he tossed six innings without allowing a run on three hits in a matchup with the Chicago Cubs.

The 29-year-old has an ERA of 1.69, a 5.5 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of .969 in six games this season.

In six starts this season, he's earned two quality starts.

Fried has five starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has made six appearances and finished four of them without allowing an earned run.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Pirates Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Quinn Priester

Priester makes the start for the Pirates, his fifth of the season. He is 2-1 with an 8.69 ERA and 16 strikeouts in 19 2/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent time out on Saturday against the Milwaukee Brewers, the righty went four innings, allowing three earned runs while surrendering five hits.

The 22-year-old has amassed an 8.69 ERA and 7.3 strikeouts per nine innings over four games this season, while allowing a batting average of .269 to opposing batters.

Priester enters the game with three outings of five or more innings pitched this season.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.