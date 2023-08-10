The Pittsburgh Pirates (51-63) will look for continued power from a hitter on a hot streak versus the Atlanta Braves (72-40) on Thursday at 12:35 PM ET, at PNC Park. Ke'Bryan Hayes is currently on a two-game homer streak.

The probable pitchers are Bryce Elder (8-3) for the Braves and Bailey Falter (0-7) for the Pirates.

Braves vs. Pirates Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Thursday, August 10, 2023

Thursday, August 10, 2023 Time: 12:35 PM ET

12:35 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: PNC Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Elder - ATL (8-3, 3.43 ERA) vs Falter - PIT (0-7, 4.87 ERA)

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Bryce Elder

The Braves will send Elder (8-3) to the mound for his 23rd start this season.

The right-hander last pitched on Saturday, when he gave up five earned runs and allowed seven hits in 4 1/3 innings against the Chicago Cubs.

The 24-year-old has pitched in 22 games this season with a 3.43 ERA and 6.6 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .243.

In 22 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in 13 of them.

Elder has started 22 games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings 19 times. He averages 5.7 innings per appearance.

He has finished five appearances without allowing an earned run in 22 chances this season.

Pirates Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Bailey Falter

Falter (0-7 with a 4.87 ERA and 30 strikeouts in 44 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Pirates, his ninth of the season.

The lefty last appeared on Saturday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when he threw four innings, allowing one earned run while giving up six hits.

The 26-year-old has an ERA of 4.87, with 6.1 strikeouts per nine innings in nine games this season. Opposing hitters have a .308 batting average against him.

Falter enters the outing with two quality starts under his belt this year.

Falter heads into the game with four outings of five or more innings pitched this season.

He has had one outing this season that he held his opponents to zero earned runs.

