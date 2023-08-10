See the injury report for the Atlanta Dream (15-13), which currently has only one player listed, as the Dream ready for their matchup against the Seattle Storm (7-21) at Climate Pledge Arena on Thursday, August 10 at 10:00 PM ET.

The Dream head into this contest after an 82-73 win against the Fever on Sunday.

Atlanta Dream Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Aari McDonald Out Torn Labrum 7.2 2.2 3

Seattle Storm Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Gabby Williams Out Foot 8.4 3.6 3.8

Dream vs. Storm Game Info

Game Day: Thursday, August 10, 2023

Thursday, August 10, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBA TV, FOX13+, Prime Video, and BSSE

NBA TV, FOX13+, Prime Video, and BSSE Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Arena: Climate Pledge Arena

Dream Player Leaders

Rhyne Howard is putting up 17.6 points, 3.3 assists and 4.5 rebounds per game.

Cheyenne Parker leads the Dream at 6.9 rebounds per contest, while also averaging 1.8 assists and 14 points.

Nia Coffey averages 7.1 points, 4.9 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game, shooting 44.6% from the field and 40.5% from beyond the arc (eighth in WNBA) with 1.1 made 3-pointers per contest.

Haley Jones is putting up 3.9 points, 2.6 assists and 2.4 rebounds per contest.

Dream vs. Storm Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Dream -5.5 164.5

