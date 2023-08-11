How to Watch the Braves vs. Mets Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 11
The Atlanta Braves will send a hot-hitting Matt Olson to the plate against the New York Mets and Pete Alonso, who has been on a tear in recent games, when the teams take the field on Friday at 7:10 PM ET.
Braves vs. Mets Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Friday, August 11, 2023
- Time: 7:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Location: Queens, New York
- Venue: Citi Field
Braves Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Atlanta Braves lead the league with 217 total home runs, averaging 1.9 per game.
- Atlanta is the top slugging team in baseball this season with a .500 slugging percentage.
- The Braves have a league-high .273 batting average.
- Atlanta has the No. 3 offense in baseball, scoring 5.7 runs per game (644 total runs).
- The Braves have a league-leading .343 on-base percentage.
- The Braves strike out 8.2 times per game, the sixth-best average in the majors.
- The 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Atlanta's pitching staff ranks fifth in MLB.
- Atlanta has the ninth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.97).
- Pitchers for the Braves combine for the 16th-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.284).
Braves Probable Starting Pitcher
- Charlie Morton (10-10) takes the mound for the Braves in his 23rd start of the season. He's put together a 3.86 ERA in 123 2/3 innings pitched, with 132 strikeouts.
- In his last time out on Sunday, the righty went 4 1/3 innings against the Chicago Cubs, giving up five earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- Morton has nine quality starts under his belt this year.
- Morton is looking to secure his 20th start of five or more innings this season in this outing.
- He has held his opponents without an earned run in four of his 22 outings this season.
Braves Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Braves Starter
|Opponent Starter
|8/6/2023
|Cubs
|L 6-4
|Away
|Charlie Morton
|Justin Steele
|8/7/2023
|Pirates
|L 7-6
|Away
|Spencer Strider
|Osvaldo Bido
|8/8/2023
|Pirates
|W 8-6
|Away
|Yonny Chirinos
|Mitch Keller
|8/9/2023
|Pirates
|W 6-5
|Away
|Max Fried
|Quinn Priester
|8/10/2023
|Pirates
|L 7-5
|Away
|Bryce Elder
|Bailey Falter
|8/11/2023
|Mets
|-
|Away
|Charlie Morton
|Tylor Megill
|8/12/2023
|Mets
|-
|Away
|Spencer Strider
|José Quintana
|8/12/2023
|Mets
|-
|Away
|Yonny Chirinos
|Kodai Senga
|8/13/2023
|Mets
|-
|Away
|Yonny Chirinos
|Kodai Senga
|8/14/2023
|Yankees
|-
|Home
|Max Fried
|Clarke Schmidt
|8/15/2023
|Yankees
|-
|Home
|Bryce Elder
|Luis Severino
