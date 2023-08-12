A pair of the WNBA's best players will be on display when Nneka Ogwumike (19.8 points per game, sixth in league) and the Los Angeles Sparks (11-18) welcome in Allisha Gray (17.7, 14th) and the Atlanta Dream (15-13) on Saturday, August 12, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET on BSSO.

The game has no set line.

Dream vs. Sparks Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, August 12, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Saturday, August 12, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

Dream vs. Sparks Score Prediction

Prediction: Dream 82 Sparks 81

Spread & Total Prediction for Dream vs. Sparks

Computer Predicted Spread: Atlanta (-0.2) Computer Predicted Total: 163.0

Dream vs. Sparks Spread & Total Insights

Against the spread, Atlanta is 14-12-0 this season.

This season, 12 of Atlanta's 27 games have hit the over.

Dream Performance Insights

The Dream are fifth in the league in points scored (83.7 per game) and third-worst in points conceded (84.7).

On the glass, Atlanta is third-best in the WNBA in rebounds (36.0 per game). But it is third-worst in rebounds allowed (35.8 per game).

The Dream are the second-worst team in the WNBA in turnovers per game (14.4) and sixth in turnovers forced (13.3).

The Dream are seventh in the WNBA in 3-pointers made (7.0 per game) and fifth in 3-point percentage (35.1%).

In 2023 the Dream are seventh in the WNBA in 3-pointers conceded (7.5 per game) and third-best in defensive 3-point percentage (33.1%).

Atlanta takes 29.0% percent of its shots from behind the 3-point line, and 71.0% percent from inside it. In terms of makes, 23.4% of Atlanta's buckets are 3-pointers, and 76.6% are 2-pointers.

