Ronald Acuña Jr. Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Mets - August 12
Published: Aug. 12, 2023 at 6:24 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
On Saturday, Ronald Acuna Jr. (hitting .419 in his past 10 games) and the Atlanta Braves play the New York Mets, whose starting pitcher will be Jose Quintana. First pitch is at 7:15 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Mets.
Ronald Acuña Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Saturday, August 12, 2023
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Citi Field
- Mets Starter: José Quintana
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +155)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -161)
Ronald Acuña Jr. At The Plate
- Acuna leads Atlanta with an OBP of .424, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .580.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks third, his on-base percentage ranks first, and he is fourth in the league in slugging.
- Acuna has had a hit in 88 of 115 games this season (76.5%), including multiple hits 50 times (43.5%).
- In 20.9% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 4.9% of his trips to the plate.
- In 40.9% of his games this season, Acuna has tallied at least one RBI. In 15 of those games (13%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in nine contests.
- In 62.6% of his games this year (72 of 115), he has scored, and in 26 of those games (22.6%) he has scored more than once.
Ronald Acuña Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|57
|GP
|57
|.341
|AVG
|.337
|.438
|OBP
|.411
|.590
|SLG
|.572
|29
|XBH
|28
|12
|HR
|14
|34
|RBI
|37
|34/37
|K/BB
|31/25
|26
|SB
|28
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The Mets pitching staff ranks 14th in the league with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Mets' 4.56 team ERA ranks 22nd across all league pitching staffs.
- The Mets rank 22nd in baseball in home runs surrendered (147 total, 1.3 per game).
- Quintana (0-3 with a 3.42 ERA and 16 strikeouts in 23 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Mets, his fifth of the season.
- In his most recent time out on Sunday, the lefty went six innings against the Baltimore Orioles, giving up two earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- The 34-year-old has amassed a 3.42 ERA and 6.1 strikeouts per nine innings in four games this season, while giving up a batting average of .273 to opposing hitters.
