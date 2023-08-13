Dream vs. Aces: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - August 13
Published: Aug. 13, 2023 at 1:48 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
On Sunday, August 13, 2023, the Las Vegas Aces (26-3) host the Atlanta Dream (15-15) one game after A'ja Wilson scored 40 points in the Aces' 113-89 victory over the Mystics. This contest airs on CBS Sports Network and BSSE at 9:00 PM ET.
In this article, you can find odds and spreads for the Dream vs. Aces matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Dream vs. Aces Game Info
- Game Day: Sunday, August 13, 2023
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: CBS Sports Network and BSSE
- Location: Las Vegas, Nevada
- Arena: Michelob ULTRA Arena
Dream vs. Aces Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup on different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Aces Moneyline
|Dream Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Aces (-17)
|175.5
|-2100
|+1100
|BetMGM
|Aces (-16.5)
|174.5
|-2500
|+1100
|PointsBet
|Aces (-16.5)
|175.5
|-1748
|+900
|Tipico
|Aces (-16.5)
|175.5
|-2500
|+875
Dream vs. Aces Betting Trends
- The Aces have won 16 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 12 times.
- The Dream have compiled a 14-14-0 record against the spread this season.
- Las Vegas is 5-1 ATS this season when playing as at least 16.5-point favorites.
- Aces games have gone over the point total 17 out of 28 times this season.
- Dream games have gone over the point total 12 out of 29 times this year.
