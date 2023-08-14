Chris Flexen will be on the hill for the Colorado Rockies when they take on Corbin Carroll and the Arizona Diamondbacks on Monday at 8:40 PM ET.

Diamondbacks vs. Rockies Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Monday, August 14, 2023

Monday, August 14, 2023 Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Coors Field

Diamondbacks Batting & Pitching Performance

The Diamondbacks average 1.1 home runs per game to rank 19th in baseball with 131 total home runs.

Arizona ranks ninth in baseball, slugging .419.

The Diamondbacks have the 11th-ranked batting average in the majors (.253).

Arizona ranks 13th in runs scored with 549 (4.7 per game).

The Diamondbacks' .323 on-base percentage ranks 14th in MLB.

Diamondbacks batters strike out 7.7 times per game, the third-fewest strikeouts in MLB.

Arizona's pitching staff is 22nd in the majors with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.

Arizona's 4.66 team ERA ranks 25th across all MLB pitching staffs.

Pitchers for the Diamondbacks combine for the 20th-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.344).

Rockies Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rockies' 116 home runs rank 24th in Major League Baseball.

Fueled by 350 extra-base hits, Colorado ranks 21st in MLB with a .396 slugging percentage this season.

The Rockies rank 18th in MLB with a .247 team batting average.

Colorado has scored the 23rd-most runs in the majors this season with 499 (4.2 per game).

The Rockies have an on-base percentage of .307 this season, which ranks 25th in the league.

The Rockies rank just 28th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 9.4 whiffs per contest.

Colorado has a 7.2 K/9 this season as a pitching staff, worst in baseball.

Colorado has pitched to a 5.49 ERA this season, which ranks 29th in baseball.

The Rockies have a combined WHIP of 1.518 as a pitching staff, which is second-worst in baseball this season.

Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitcher

Merrill Kelly (9-5) is trying for his 10th win when he gets the starting nod for the Diamondbacks in his 21st start of the season. He's put together a 3.20 ERA in 118 2/3 innings pitched, with 120 strikeouts.

In his most recent appearance on Thursday, the right-hander threw six scoreless innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers while surrendering six hits.

Kelly is trying to extend a second-game quality start streak in this outing.

Kelly is aiming for his 20th straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.9 innings per appearance on the mound.

In two of his 20 total appearances this season he has not given up an earned run.

Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher

The Rockies will send Flexen (1-5) to the mound for his eighth start this season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Wednesday, when he threw five innings against the Milwaukee Brewers, giving up five earned runs while allowing eight hits.

None of Flexen's seven starts this season have met the criteria for a quality start.

Flexen will look to pitch five or more innings for the third start in a row.

He has finished five appearances without allowing an earned run in 20 chances this season.

Diamondbacks Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Diamondbacks Starter Opponent Starter 8/8/2023 Dodgers L 5-4 Home Brandon Pfaadt Julio Urías 8/9/2023 Dodgers L 2-0 Home Merrill Kelly Bobby Miller 8/11/2023 Padres L 10-5 Home Ryne Nelson Blake Snell 8/12/2023 Padres W 3-0 Home Zac Gallen Rich Hill 8/13/2023 Padres W 5-4 Home Brandon Pfaadt Seth Lugo 8/14/2023 Rockies - Away Merrill Kelly Chris Flexen 8/15/2023 Rockies - Away - Ty Blach 8/16/2023 Rockies - Away Ryne Nelson Austin Gomber 8/17/2023 Padres - Away Zac Gallen Rich Hill 8/18/2023 Padres - Away Brandon Pfaadt Seth Lugo 8/19/2023 Padres - Away Merrill Kelly Yu Darvish

Rockies Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rockies Starter Opponent Starter 8/9/2023 Brewers L 7-6 Away Chris Flexen Adrian Houser 8/10/2023 Dodgers L 2-1 Away Ty Blach Clayton Kershaw 8/11/2023 Dodgers L 6-1 Away Austin Gomber Lance Lynn 8/12/2023 Dodgers L 4-1 Away Peter Lambert Tony Gonsolin 8/13/2023 Dodgers L 8-3 Away Kyle Freeland Julio Urías 8/14/2023 Diamondbacks - Home Chris Flexen Merrill Kelly 8/15/2023 Diamondbacks - Home Ty Blach - 8/16/2023 Diamondbacks - Home Austin Gomber Ryne Nelson 8/18/2023 White Sox - Home Peter Lambert Michael Kopech 8/19/2023 White Sox - Home Kyle Freeland Jesse Scholtens 8/20/2023 White Sox - Home Chris Flexen Dylan Cease

