Tuesday's contest at Truist Park has the Atlanta Braves (76-42) taking on the New York Yankees (60-59) at 7:20 PM (on August 15). Our computer prediction projects a 5-4 victory for the Braves, who is a small favorite based on our model.

The probable pitchers are Bryce Elder (8-4) for the Braves and Luis Severino (2-7) for the Yankees.

Braves vs. Yankees Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, August 15, 2023 at 7:20 PM ET

Tuesday, August 15, 2023 at 7:20 PM ET Where: Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia

Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia How to Watch on TV: TBS

TBS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Braves vs. Yankees Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Braves 5, Yankees 4.

Total Prediction for Braves vs. Yankees

Total Prediction: Under 10.5 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Read More About This Game

Braves Performance Insights

The Braves have played as the favorite in 10 of their past 10 games and have gone 6-4 in those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Atlanta and its opponents have failed to hit the over twice.

The Braves have two wins against the spread in their last four chances.

The Braves have won 68, or 64.8%, of the 105 games they've played as favorites this season.

This season Atlanta has won 22 of its 31 games, or 71%, when favored by at least -225 on the moneyline.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 69.2% chance of a victory for the Braves.

Atlanta has scored the most runs (695) in baseball so far this year.

The Braves' 3.90 team ERA ranks eighth across all MLB pitching staffs.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Braves Schedule