Nicky Lopez Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Yankees - August 15
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Nicky Lopez -- with a slugging percentage of .484 in his past 10 games, including two extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves against the New York Yankees, with Luis Severino on the hill, on August 15 at 7:20 PM ET.
He collected three RBI (going 3-for-4 with ) in his most recent game against the Yankees.
Nicky Lopez Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 15, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Yankees Starter: Luis Severino
- TV Channel: TBS
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1250)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Discover More About This Game
Nicky Lopez At The Plate
- Lopez is batting .241 with six doubles, three triples, a home run and 21 walks.
- In 44.3% of his games this year (27 of 61), Lopez has picked up at least one hit, and in nine of those games (14.8%) he recorded at least two.
- He has hit a home run in just one game this year.
- Lopez has driven in a run in 11 games this year (18.0%), including four games with more than one RBI (6.6%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 27.9% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 8.2%.
Nicky Lopez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|27
|GP
|29
|.186
|AVG
|.260
|.360
|OBP
|.311
|.271
|SLG
|.354
|4
|XBH
|6
|0
|HR
|1
|6
|RBI
|12
|12/16
|K/BB
|18/5
|2
|SB
|2
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The Yankees pitching staff is 13th in the league with a collective 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Yankees' 4.07 team ERA ranks 14th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Yankees pitchers combine to allow 147 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 20th in the league).
- Severino gets the start for the Yankees, his 14th of the season. He is 2-7 with an 8.06 ERA and 56 strikeouts in 63 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance was out of the bullpen on Thursday when the righty threw two innings against the Chicago White Sox, surrendering four earned runs while allowing five hits.
- In 14 games this season, the 29-year-old has an ERA of 8.06, with 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .332 against him.
