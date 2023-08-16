Matt Olson and the Atlanta Braves square off against the New York Yankees and starter Randy Vasquez on Wednesday at 7:20 PM ET at Truist Park.

The favored Braves have -210 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Yankees, who are listed at +170. A 10-run over/under is set for the matchup.

Braves vs. Yankees Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, August 16, 2023

Wednesday, August 16, 2023

7:20 PM ET

Atlanta, Georgia

Truist Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Braves -210 +170 10 -115 -105 - - -

Braves Recent Betting Performance

In 10 games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Braves have a record of 7-3.

When it comes to hitting the over, the Braves and their opponents are 7-3-0 in their last 10 games with a total.

The Braves have won two of their last four games against the spread.

Braves Betting Records & Stats

The Braves have won 69 of the 106 games they were favored on the moneyline this season (65.1%).

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -210 or shorter, Atlanta has gone 25-10 (71.4%).

The Braves have a 67.7% chance to win this contest based on the moneyline's implied probability.

In the 119 games in which bookmakers have set an over/under for Atlanta, it has combined with opponents to go over the total 65 times (65-51-3).

The Braves have covered 50% of their games this season, going 10-10-0 ATS.

Braves Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 39-20 38-22 27-15 50-27 62-35 15-7

