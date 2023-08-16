Charlie Morton and the Atlanta Braves will hit the field against the New York Yankees and projected starter Randy Vasquez on Wednesday at Truist Park.

Braves vs. Yankees Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, August 16, 2023

Wednesday, August 16, 2023 Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET TV Channel: BSSO

BSSO Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Braves Batting & Pitching Performance

The Atlanta Braves have hit a league-leading 231 home runs, averaging 1.9 per game.

Atlanta leads MLB with a .503 slugging percentage this season, putting up 456 extra-base hits.

The Braves lead MLB with a .275 batting average.

Atlanta has the No. 1 offense in MLB play, scoring 5.9 runs per game (700 total runs).

The Atlanta Braves lead the league with a .346 on-base percentage.

The Braves strike out 8.1 times per game, the seventh-best mark in baseball.

The pitching staff for Atlanta has a collective 9.3 K/9, the fifth-best in MLB.

Atlanta's 3.87 team ERA ranks fifth across all MLB pitching staffs.

Pitchers for the Braves combine for the 16th-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.284).

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher

Morton makes the start for the Braves, his 24th of the season. He is 11-10 with a 3.71 ERA and 136 strikeouts in 128 2/3 innings pitched.

His most recent appearance was on Friday against the New York Mets, when the righty threw five scoreless innings while allowing three hits.

Morton has nine quality starts under his belt this season.

Morton has put up 20 starts this season in which he pitched five or more innings.

He has had five appearances this season in which he kept his opponents to zero earned runs.

Braves Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Braves Starter Opponent Starter 8/12/2023 Mets W 21-3 Away Allan Winans Denyi Reyes 8/12/2023 Mets W 6-0 Away Spencer Strider José Quintana 8/13/2023 Mets L 7-6 Away Yonny Chirinos Kodai Senga 8/14/2023 Yankees W 11-3 Home Max Fried Clarke Schmidt 8/15/2023 Yankees W 5-0 Home Bryce Elder Luis Severino 8/16/2023 Yankees - Home Charlie Morton Randy Vasquez 8/18/2023 Giants - Home Spencer Strider Alex Cobb 8/19/2023 Giants - Home Yonny Chirinos Logan Webb 8/20/2023 Giants - Home Max Fried - 8/21/2023 Mets - Home Bryce Elder Tylor Megill 8/22/2023 Mets - Home Charlie Morton José Quintana

