Falcons Odds to Make Playoffs and Win Super Bowl
At +8000, the Atlanta Falcons are No. 23 in the NFL in terms of Super Bowl-winning odds as of December 31.
Falcons Super Bowl Odds
- Odds to Win the NFC South: +210
- Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +8000
Atlanta Betting Insights
- Atlanta put together a 9-7-0 record against the spread last season.
- Falcons games went over the point total seven out of 17 times last season.
- Atlanta totaled 318.6 yards per game on offense last season (24th in ), and it gave up 362.1 yards per game (27th) on the other side of the ball.
- Last season the Falcons won only one game on the road and had a 6-3 record at home.
- Atlanta went undefeated (4-0) as the favorite and 3-9 as the underdog last season.
- In the NFC South the Falcons won only two games (2-4), and in the conference as a whole they went 6-6.
Falcons Impact Players
- On the ground, Tyler Allgeier had three touchdowns and 1,035 yards (64.7 per game) last year.
- Also, Allgeier had 16 catches for 139 yards and one touchdown.
- On the ground, Cordarrelle Patterson scored eight touchdowns and accumulated 695 yards (53.5 per game).
- In nine games with the Commanders a season ago, Taylor Heinicke passed for 1,859 yards (206.6 per game), with 12 touchdowns and six interceptions, and a completion percentage of 62.2%.
- In the passing game, Drake London scored four TDs, catching 72 balls for 866 yards (50.9 per game).
- On defense last year, Richie Grant helped lead the charge with two interceptions to go with 122 tackles, 3.0 TFL, and seven passes defended in 17 games.
Falcons Player Futures
2023-24 Falcons NFL Schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|Opp. Super Bowl Odds
|1
|September 10
|Panthers
|-
|+8000
|2
|September 17
|Packers
|-
|+6600
|3
|September 24
|@ Lions
|-
|+2200
|4
|October 1
|@ Jaguars
|-
|+3000
|5
|October 8
|Texans
|-
|+20000
|6
|October 15
|Commanders
|-
|+8000
|7
|October 22
|@ Buccaneers
|-
|+10000
|8
|October 29
|@ Titans
|-
|+10000
|9
|November 5
|Vikings
|-
|+4000
|10
|November 12
|@ Cardinals
|-
|+20000
|BYE
|-
|-
|-
|-
|12
|November 26
|Saints
|-
|+4000
|13
|December 3
|@ Jets
|-
|+1800
|14
|December 10
|Buccaneers
|-
|+10000
|15
|December 17
|@ Panthers
|-
|+8000
|16
|December 24
|Colts
|-
|+15000
|17
|December 31
|@ Bears
|-
|+6000
|18
|January 7
|@ Saints
|-
|+4000
