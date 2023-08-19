The Atlanta Braves (79-42) aim to add to their four-game win streak when they meet the San Francisco Giants (64-58) on Saturday at 7:20 PM ET, at Truist Park.

The Braves will look to Yonny Chirinos (5-5) versus the Giants and Logan Webb (9-9).

Braves vs. Giants Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Saturday, August 19, 2023

Saturday, August 19, 2023 Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET TV: BSSE

BSSE Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Chirinos - ATL (5-5, 5.22 ERA) vs Webb - SF (9-9, 3.42 ERA)

Explore More About This Game

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Yonny Chirinos

Chirinos (5-5) will take the mound for the Braves, his ninth start of the season.

The right-hander gave up six earned runs in 4 2/3 innings pitched on Sunday in his last outing, a matchup with the New York Mets.

The 29-year-old has an ERA of 5.22 and 5.4 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .268 in 19 games this season.

None of Chirinos' eight starts this season have met the criteria for a quality start.

Chirinos has seven starts of five or more innings this season in eight chances. He averages 4.3 innings per outing.

He has made 19 appearances and finished five of them without allowing an earned run.

Giants Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Logan Webb

The Giants will send Webb (9-9) to the mound for his 26th start of the season as he tries for his 10th victory. He is 9-9 with a 3.42 ERA and 157 strikeouts in 163 2/3 innings pitched.

In his last time out on Sunday, the righty went 8 2/3 innings against the Texas Rangers, giving up one earned run while surrendering six hits.

The 26-year-old has an ERA of 3.42, with 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings in 25 games this season. Opponents are batting .245 against him.

Webb is trying to secure his 18th quality start of the season in this game.

Webb will look to last five or more innings for his fifth straight start. He's averaging 6.5 frames per outing.

He has made two appearances this season in which he did not surrender an earned run.

The 26-year-old ranks 17th in ERA (3.42), 10th in WHIP (1.080), and 31st in K/9 (8.7) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.

