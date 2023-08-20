The Atlanta Braves (80-42) will look to keep a five-game winning streak alive when they host the San Francisco Giants (64-59) at 1:35 PM ET on Sunday.

The Braves will call on Max Fried (4-1) versus the Giants and Jakob Junis (3-3).

Braves vs. Giants Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Sunday, August 20, 2023

Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Fried - ATL (4-1, 2.57 ERA) vs Junis - SF (3-3, 4.10 ERA)

Explore More About This Game

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Max Fried

Fried (4-1) will take to the mound for the Braves and make his ninth start of the season.

The left-hander gave up two earned runs in six innings pitched on Monday in his last outing, a matchup with the New York Yankees.

The 29-year-old has an ERA of 2.57, a 4.88 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.119 in eight games this season.

He has started eight games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in three of them.

Fried has started eight games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings six times. He averages 5.3 innings per appearance.

In eight appearances this season, he has finished four without allowing an earned run.

Giants Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Jakob Junis

Junis (3-3) makes the start for the Giants, his third of the season.

His last time out was on Wednesday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when the right-hander went four scoreless innings while allowing two hits.

He has a 4.10 ERA and 10.7 strikeouts per nine innings while opponents are batting .280 against him over his 32 appearances this season.

He is trying to have his third straight appearance with no earned runs given up.

