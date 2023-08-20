Travis d'Arnaud vs. Giants Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 20
Published: Aug. 20, 2023 at 9:25 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Travis d'Arnaud -- with a slugging percentage of .361 in his past 10 games (including no home runs) -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves against the San Francisco Giants, with Jakob Junis on the mound, on August 20 at 1:35 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Giants.
Travis d'Arnaud Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Sunday, August 20, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Giants Starter: Jakob Junis
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Travis d'Arnaud At The Plate
- d'Arnaud has 11 doubles, nine home runs and 16 walks while hitting .255.
- In 30 of 52 games this year (57.7%) d'Arnaud has picked up a hit, and in 12 of those games he had more than one (23.1%).
- He has hit a long ball in 15.4% of his games in 2023, and 4.3% of his trips to the dish.
- In 19 games this year (36.5%), d'Arnaud has picked up an RBI, and in eight of those games (15.4%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 20 of 52 games this year, and more than once 3 times.
Travis d'Arnaud Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|24
|GP
|28
|.220
|AVG
|.282
|.301
|OBP
|.325
|.451
|SLG
|.455
|9
|XBH
|11
|5
|HR
|4
|17
|RBI
|13
|17/10
|K/BB
|30/6
|0
|SB
|0
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Giants has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 15th in the league.
- The Giants have a 3.97 team ERA that ranks ninth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Giants give up the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (128 total, one per game).
- The Giants are sending Junis (3-3) to make his third start of the season.
- In his most recent time out on Wednesday, the right-hander tossed four scoreless innings against the Tampa Bay Rays while surrendering two hits.
