As of August 21 the Atlanta Falcons' odds of winning the Super Bowl are listed at +8000.

Falcons Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC South: +200

+200 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +8000

Atlanta Betting Insights

Atlanta covered nine times in 17 games with a spread last season.

Last season, seven Falcons games hit the over.

Atlanta totaled 318.6 yards per game on offense last season (24th in ), and it ranked 27th on defense with 362.1 yards allowed per game.

Last season the Falcons won just once away from home and had a 6-3 record at home.

Atlanta went undefeated (4-0) when favored and 3-9 as the underdog last season.

In the NFC South the Falcons won only two games (2-4), and in the conference overall they went 6-6.

Falcons Impact Players

Tyler Allgeier ran for 1,035 yards (64.7 per game) and three touchdowns in 16 games last year.

Also, Allgeier had 16 receptions for 139 yards and one touchdown.

Cordarrelle Patterson rushed for 695 yards (53.5 per game) and eight touchdowns in 13 games.

In nine games for the Commanders a season ago, Taylor Heinicke threw for 1,859 yards (206.6 per game), with 12 touchdowns and six interceptions, and a completion percentage of 62.2%.

In the passing game, Drake London scored four TDs, hauling in 72 balls for 866 yards (50.9 per game).

On defense last year, Richie Grant helped lead the way with two interceptions to go with 122 tackles, 3.0 TFL, and seven passes defended in 17 games.

Falcons Player Futures

2023-24 Falcons NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 Panthers - +8000 2 September 17 Packers - +6600 3 September 24 @ Lions - +2200 4 October 1 @ Jaguars - +3000 5 October 8 Texans - +20000 6 October 15 Commanders - +8000 7 October 22 @ Buccaneers - +10000 8 October 29 @ Titans - +10000 9 November 5 Vikings - +4000 10 November 12 @ Cardinals - +20000 BYE - - - - 12 November 26 Saints - +4000 13 December 3 @ Jets - +1800 14 December 10 Buccaneers - +10000 15 December 17 @ Panthers - +8000 16 December 24 Colts - +15000 17 December 31 @ Bears - +6000 18 January 7 @ Saints - +4000

