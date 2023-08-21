Kayla Day goes into the US Open after her National Bank Open came to a close with a defeat at the hands of Marie Bouzkova in the round of 64. Day's opening match is against Sorana Cirstea (in the round of 128). Day currently has +50000 odds to win this tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center.

Day at the 2023 US Open

Next Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Tournament Dates: August 21 - September 10

August 21 - September 10 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Venue: USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center

USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center Location: New York, New York

New York, New York Court Surface: Hard

Day's Next Match

In her opening match at the US Open, Day will play Cirstea on Monday, August 28 at 11:00 AM ET in the round of 128.

Kayla Day Grand Slam Odds

US Open odds to win: +50000

Day Stats

In her last tournament, the National Bank Open, Day was eliminated in the Round of 64 by No. 37-ranked Bouzkova, 6-7, 3-6.

Day has not won any of her nine tournaments over the past year, with an overall match record of 13-9.

In six tournaments on hard courts over the past 12 months, Day has gone 5-6.

Over the past year (across all court surfaces), Day has played 22 matches and 22.1 games per match.

Day, in 11 matches over the past year on hard courts, has played 22.8 games per match and won 50.2% of them.

Day, over the past 12 months, has won 62.7% of her service games and 36.6% of her return games.

As far as serve/return winning percentages on hard courts over the past 12 months, Day has won 67.2% of her games on serve and 26.2% on return.

