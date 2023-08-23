Kevin Pillar vs. Mets Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 23
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 7:27 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Kevin Pillar -- .160 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves versus the New York Mets, with Jose Quintana on the mound, on August 23 at 7:20 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Mets.
Kevin Pillar Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 23, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Mets Starter: José Quintana
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Kevin Pillar At The Plate
- Pillar is hitting .229 with eight doubles, six home runs and six walks.
- Pillar has picked up a hit in 41.7% of his 60 games this year, with more than one hit in 10.0% of those games.
- In six games this year, he has gone deep (10.0%, and 4.1% of his trips to the plate).
- Pillar has had at least one RBI in 26.7% of his games this season (16 of 60), with more than one RBI four times (6.7%).
- He has scored in 18 of 60 games (30.0%), including multiple runs twice.
Kevin Pillar Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|28
|GP
|30
|.190
|AVG
|.256
|.230
|OBP
|.279
|.362
|SLG
|.451
|6
|XBH
|8
|2
|HR
|4
|9
|RBI
|11
|16/3
|K/BB
|20/3
|2
|SB
|1
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The Mets pitching staff ranks 17th in MLB with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Mets' 4.50 team ERA ranks 20th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Mets pitchers combine to give up 159 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (to rank 22nd in the league).
- Quintana (1-4) takes the mound for the Mets in his seventh start of the season. He's put together a 3.03 ERA in 35 2/3 innings pitched, with 25 strikeouts.
- His last time out was on Thursday against the St. Louis Cardinals, when the lefty went six innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up three hits.
- In six games this season, the 34-year-old has an ERA of 3.03, with 6.3 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .238 against him.
