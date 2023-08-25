Friday's game between the Atlanta Braves (82-44) and San Francisco Giants (66-61) matching up at Oracle Park has a projected final score of 5-4 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Braves, so it should be a tight matchup. The game will begin at 10:15 PM ET on August 25.

The probable pitchers are Spencer Strider (14-4) for the Braves and Logan Webb (9-9) for the Giants.

Braves vs. Giants Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, August 25, 2023 at 10:15 PM ET

Friday, August 25, 2023 at 10:15 PM ET Where: Oracle Park in San Francisco, California

Oracle Park in San Francisco, California How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Braves vs. Giants Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Braves 5, Giants 4.

Total Prediction for Braves vs. Giants

Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Read More About This Game

Braves Performance Insights

The Braves have played as the favorite in 10 of their past 10 games and won seven of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Atlanta and its opponents are 4-6-0 in its last 10 games with a total.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Braves' last 10 games.

The Braves have won 74, or 65.5%, of the 113 games they've played as favorites this season.

Atlanta has a record of 60-25, a 70.6% win rate, when favored by -150 or more by bookmakers this season.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 60% chance of a victory for the Braves.

Atlanta leads MLB with 729 runs scored this season.

The Braves have the third-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.82).

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Braves Schedule