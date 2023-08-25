How to Watch the Bundesliga: Soccer Streaming Live - Friday, August 25
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 3:15 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
VfB Stuttgart and RB Leipzig take the pitch in the only matchup on the Bundesliga slate on Friday.
In terms of live coverage, we've got everything you need to know about Friday's Bundesliga action here. Check out the links below.
Bundesliga Streaming Live Today
Watch RB Leipzig vs VfB Stuttgart
VfB Stuttgart (1-0-0) journeys to face RB Leipzig (0-0-1) at Red Bull Arena in Leipzig.
- Game Time: 2:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!
- Favorite: RB Leipzig (-230)
- Underdog: VfB Stuttgart (+500)
- Draw: (+360)
