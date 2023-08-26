Marcell Ozuna vs. Giants Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 26
Published: Aug. 26, 2023 at 10:29 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Marcell Ozuna and his .650 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (310 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Atlanta Braves versus the San Francisco Giants and Ryan Walker on August 26 at 4:05 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-2) against the Giants.
Marcell Ozuna Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Saturday, August 26, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Giants Starter: Ryan Walker
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Marcell Ozuna At The Plate
- Ozuna is hitting .266 with 19 doubles, 28 home runs and 45 walks.
- Among the qualified batters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 54th, his on-base percentage ranks 45th, and he is ninth in the league in slugging.
- Ozuna enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last games, he's hitting .529 with four homers.
- Ozuna has had a hit in 76 of 111 games this season (68.5%), including multiple hits 24 times (21.6%).
- He has homered in 25 games this year (22.5%), homering in 6.3% of his chances at the plate.
- In 36.0% of his games this season, Ozuna has tallied at least one RBI. In 18 of those games (16.2%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
- He has scored in 47 games this year (42.3%), including 10 multi-run games (9.0%).
Marcell Ozuna Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|60
|GP
|51
|.294
|AVG
|.234
|.370
|OBP
|.306
|.607
|SLG
|.431
|30
|XBH
|17
|18
|HR
|10
|38
|RBI
|30
|51/26
|K/BB
|52/19
|0
|SB
|0
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Giants pitching staff ranks 18th in MLB.
- The Giants have the 10th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.00).
- Giants pitchers combine to allow the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (138 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Giants will send Walker (4-2) to make his 11th start of the season. He is 4-2 with a 2.14 ERA and 53 strikeouts through 46 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance -- out of the bullpen on Wednesday -- the right-hander tossed a scoreless third of an inning against the Philadelphia Phillies without surrendering a hit.
- In 34 games this season, the 27-year-old has a 2.14 ERA and 10.3 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .244 to opposing batters.
