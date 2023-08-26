The TOUR Championship is in progress, and following the second round Nick Taylor is in 21st place at -3.

Looking to place a bet on Nick Taylor at the TOUR Championship this week? He's currently listed by bookmakers at +100000 to claim the top spot on the leaderboard this week.

Nick Taylor Insights

Taylor has finished below par six times and shot eight rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 16 rounds.

He has carded a top-five score in one of his last 16 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day three times.

Over his last 16 rounds, Taylor has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round three times, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on four occasions.

In his past five appearances, Taylor has finished in the top 20 once.

He has made four cuts in his past five tournaments.

In his past five events, Taylor has posted a score better than average in two of them.

Taylor will try to prolong his streak of made cuts to four by qualifying for the weekend once again.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 26 21 -8 268 1 16 2 5 $5.4M

Other Players at the TOUR Championship

TOUR Championship Insights and Stats

Taylor finished 21st in his most recent appearance at this tournament (2023).

The par-70 course measures 7,346 yards this week, 341 yards longer than the average Tour stop during the past 12 months.

Courses that Taylor has played in the past year have measured an average of 7,258 yards, 88 yards shorter than the 7,346-yard East Lake Golf Club this week.

Taylor's Last Time Out

Taylor finished in the 22nd percentile on the 16 par-3 holes at the BMW Championship, with an average of 3.06 strokes.

His 4.17-stroke average on the 48 par-4 holes at the BMW Championship ranked in the fourth percentile among all competitors (the tournament average was 3.98).

On the eight par-5 holes at the BMW Championship, Taylor was better than only 0% of the competitors (averaging 5.13 strokes).

Taylor carded a birdie or better on one of 16 par-3s at the BMW Championship, worse than the field average of 2.4.

On the 16 par-3s at the BMW Championship, Taylor had two bogeys or worse (less than the field average of 2.2).

Taylor had fewer birdies or better (five) than the field average of 8.8 on the 48 par-4s at the BMW Championship.

In that last competition, Taylor's par-4 showing (on 48 holes) included a bogey or worse 12 times (worse than the field average, 7.7).

Taylor ended the BMW Championship recording a birdie or better on one par-5 hole, while the field averaged 2.9 on the eight par-5s.

On the eight par-5s at the BMW Championship, Taylor fell short compared to the tournament average of 0.5 bogeys or worse on those holes by recording two.

TOUR Championship Time and Date Info

Date: August 24-26, 2023

August 24-26, 2023 Course: East Lake Golf Club

East Lake Golf Club Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Par: 70 / 7,346 yards

70 / 7,346 yards
Taylor Odds to Win: +100000

All statistics in this article reflect Taylor's performance prior to the 2023 TOUR Championship.

All statistics in this article reflect Taylor's performance prior to the 2023 TOUR Championship.